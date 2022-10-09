Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 1,420,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,403. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

