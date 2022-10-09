Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 6,827,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,024. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.