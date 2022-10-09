Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

