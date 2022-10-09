Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 682.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 311,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 131,047 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,897,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

