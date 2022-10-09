Scry.info Price Up 24.8% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Scry.info has a market cap of $691,818.57 and approximately $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryinfo.

Scry.info Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info (DDD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Scry.info has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 440,057,074 in circulation. The last known price of Scry.info is 0.00159782 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,432.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://home.scry.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

