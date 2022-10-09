SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is Courant Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Courant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for 2.8% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,818. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

