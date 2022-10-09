SEKOPAY (SEKO) Price Hits $0.0012

SEKOPAY (SEKO) traded down 47.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One SEKOPAY token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEKOPAY has a market cap of $235,016.38 and approximately $23,769.00 worth of SEKOPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SEKOPAY has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SEKOPAY Token Profile

SEKOPAY’s genesis date was March 30th, 2022. SEKOPAY’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. SEKOPAY’s official Twitter account is @sekopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SEKOPAY is sekopay.com.

SEKOPAY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SEKOPAY (SEKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SEKOPAY has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SEKOPAY is 0.00117508 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sekopay.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEKOPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEKOPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEKOPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

