Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,024 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.86.

