Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

IXN stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 146,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

