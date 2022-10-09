Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 229,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,872. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

