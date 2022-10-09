Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.59. 4,945,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,169. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

