Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 58,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,689,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 3,144,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

