Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 2,133,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,109. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.97 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

