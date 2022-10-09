SHIELD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $69,870.27 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is https://reddit.com/r/shieldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @shieldxsh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD (XSH) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XSH through the process of mining. SHIELD has a current supply of 512,973,375.234463. The last known price of SHIELD is 0.0001358 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.shield-coin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

