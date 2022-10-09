Shima Enaga (SHIMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Shima Enaga (SHIMA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Shima Enaga token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shima Enaga has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Shima Enaga has a total market cap of $240,301.98 and approximately $8,831.00 worth of Shima Enaga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shima Enaga Token Profile

Shima Enaga’s launch date was September 6th, 2022. Shima Enaga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shima Enaga’s official Twitter account is @shimaenagatoken. The official website for Shima Enaga is shimaenagatoken.com.

Shima Enaga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shima Enaga (SHIMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shima Enaga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shima Enaga is 0.0002465 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,896.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shimaenagatoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shima Enaga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shima Enaga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shima Enaga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

