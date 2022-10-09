Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of SHG opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

