Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €125.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($169.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $743.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

