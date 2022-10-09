Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kape Technologies Stock Performance

LON:KAPE opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.35. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

About Kape Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.