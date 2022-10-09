SHPING Price Hits $0.0079 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.39 or 1.00015587 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064212 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022340 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 tokens. SHPING’s official website is shping.com/coin. The Reddit community for SHPING is https://reddit.com/r/shpingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “SHPING (SHPING) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHPING has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,782,433,623.8595755 in circulation. The last known price of SHPING is 0.00782498 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $314,989.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shping.com/coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

