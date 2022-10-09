Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

