Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $108.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,199,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 43,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,263 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

