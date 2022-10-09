Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.