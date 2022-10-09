Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of SBGI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $31.04.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
