Sleep Future (SLEEPEE) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Sleep Future (SLEEPEE) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Sleep Future has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Sleep Future has a total market capitalization of $78,791.68 and $401,731.00 worth of Sleep Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleep Future token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sleep Future

Sleep Future’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. Sleep Future’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,700,000 tokens. Sleep Future’s official Twitter account is @sleepfuture. The official website for Sleep Future is sleepfuture.com. The official message board for Sleep Future is sleepfuture.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Sleep Future

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleep Future (SLEEPEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleep Future has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sleep Future is 0.00895416 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $326,516.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sleepfuture.com/.”

