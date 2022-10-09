SO CAL Token (SCT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SO CAL Token (SCT) traded down 44.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. SO CAL Token has a market cap of $35,162.86 and $12,883.00 worth of SO CAL Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SO CAL Token has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar. One SO CAL Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SO CAL Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2022. SO CAL Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,422,686,608 tokens. The Reddit community for SO CAL Token is https://reddit.com/r/socaltoken/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SO CAL Token’s official Twitter account is @socaltoken. The official website for SO CAL Token is www.socaltoken.io.

SO CAL Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SO CAL Token (SCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SO CAL Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SO CAL Token is 0.00000047 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socaltoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SO CAL Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SO CAL Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SO CAL Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

