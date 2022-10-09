Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.