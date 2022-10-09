Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target Raised to GBX 84

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 84 ($1.01) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

LON:SVML opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.29. Sovereign Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.33.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

About Sovereign Metals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.