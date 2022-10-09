SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Allen Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

