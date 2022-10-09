SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

