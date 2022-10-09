SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,369,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,468.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 875,812 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,312,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,962,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,824,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.