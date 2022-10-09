SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,369,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,468.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 875,812 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,312,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,962,000.
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
SPAB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,824,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $30.03.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.