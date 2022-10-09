SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $42.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

