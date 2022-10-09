SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

