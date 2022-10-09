Spellfire Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (SPELLFIRE)

Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Spellfire token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spellfire has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spellfire has a market cap of $181,668.94 and $271,671.00 worth of Spellfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spellfire Token Profile

Spellfire’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Spellfire’s total supply is 640,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,788,000 tokens. Spellfire’s official website is spellfire.com. The Reddit community for Spellfire is https://reddit.com/r/spellfirermtm/. Spellfire’s official message board is spellfire.medium.com. Spellfire’s official Twitter account is @spellfireccg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spellfire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spellfire has a current supply of 640,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spellfire is 0.00083122 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $266,211.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spellfire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spellfire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spellfire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spellfire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

