Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.08. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$39.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.23%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826 in the last quarter.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.