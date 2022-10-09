Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.