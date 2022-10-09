Step Finance (STEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $233,336.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance launched on April 25th, 2021. Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 tokens. The official website for Step Finance is step.finance. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Step Finance is stepfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Step Finance has a current supply of 4,000,000. The last known price of Step Finance is 0.0259741 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $151,731.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://step.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.