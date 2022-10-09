STEPINU Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (STEPI)

STEPINU (STEPI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, STEPINU has traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STEPINU token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. STEPINU has a market cap of $19,842.84 and approximately $21,142.00 worth of STEPINU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STEPINU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STEPINU Token Profile

STEPINU’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. STEPINU’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEPINU’s official website is stepinu.app. The official message board for STEPINU is t.me/stepinucommunity. STEPINU’s official Twitter account is @stepinu_network.

STEPINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STEPINU (STEPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STEPINU has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STEPINU is 0.00019843 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stepinu.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEPINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEPINU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEPINU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STEPINU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STEPINU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.