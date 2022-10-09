StockNews.com Downgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %

DXPE stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

