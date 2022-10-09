StockNews.com Downgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %
DXPE stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Further Reading
