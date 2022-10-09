StockNews.com Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
PC Connection Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PC Connection by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.