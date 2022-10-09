StockNews.com Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

PC Connection Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $117,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,086,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,609,020.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,311 shares of company stock worth $473,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PC Connection by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

