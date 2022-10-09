StockNews.com Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
