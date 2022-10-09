StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

