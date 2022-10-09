StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.