StockNews.com Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

