StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$176,831.59 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 29,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$176,831.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 125,300 shares in the company, valued at C$741,036.73.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVI. TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

