Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

