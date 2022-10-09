Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

