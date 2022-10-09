Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 2,047,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

