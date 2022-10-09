Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 313 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,956,000 after buying an additional 318,823 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

