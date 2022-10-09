Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 756 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $282,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 307.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,600,000 after buying an additional 1,188,306 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. 2,314,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,537. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

