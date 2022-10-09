Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.48. 1,577,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

