Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

