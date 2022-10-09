Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 11,479,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.